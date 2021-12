I've never cared for any shops in my area enough to leave a review, but this has definitely become my favorite in Metro Detroit. The wait times are never long, staff is professional, nice deals, and (most importantly) quality product. I have yet to be disappointed by any of the flower I've picked up from MS&P and it's all matched up well with strain profiles/effects. If you ever want a good recommendation, ask Eban if he's there. My back and I both are thankful for his great picks!