Stopped in around 6pm and was greeted by the receptionist and she gladly said we would get a free preloaded chillum for our first visit (SCORE!). And then got onto the sales floor and I don't remember the gentleman's name but he took our order and answered questions we had about the products. Being a dispo employee it was nice to gain more knowledge from others in the industry. We picked up some cbd massage oil, some wana quick gummies, and some infused toothpicks that I haven't found where we are from. I'd recommend this location to others passing thru GR.