Ascend Cannabis - Crofton
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are taking the following precautions: -encouraging pre-order -sanitizing frequently -restricting those showing symptoms -unvaccinated patients are asked to wear a face mask Nature’s Medicines is a licensed, award-winning dispensary known for our high standards of safety, purity, consistency and sustainability. Offering an impressive selection of premium flower, vape pens, concentrates, oils, topicals, and edible treats, we strive to put your well-being at the forefront of everything we do. Our staff is very honored to direct you to the best cannabis products for your personal needs. As advocates of holistic self-care, Nature’s Medicines is dedicated to enhancing your life naturally. Your wellness truly means the world to us. Please visit our customer-friendly and knowledgeable staff at any of our Nature’s Medicines locations: 10169 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042 1657 Crofton Blvd, Crofton, MD 21114 410-264-1411 📞 Find a lower advertised standard price on products in the area and we will price-match it! 💲 Patient Discounts: 🎖️ Veterans 20% Off 🍃 Cannabis Industry 10% Off 👨🚒 First Responders 10% Off ⚕️ Disability 10% Off Online Ordering Available 🛒 * When placing an order online please make sure to upload your patient ID Info * *Cash and debit transactions only. Due to MMCC restrictions, No Credit Card 😪 *Debit Cards Accepted 💳 ($3.50 processing fee) Nature's Medicines Dispenses Medical Cannabis to qualified patients in EVERY CITY throughout Maryland: 💒🏍🛵🚗🚌 🏙🌆🏫🏢🏦🏨🏎🚙🤸♀️🤹♂️🤸♂️🤹♀️🌲🌳 #PatientsOverProfits #PlantsOverPills #BestForLess #BetterMedsLowerPrices #MMCC #Cannabis #MedicinalCannabis #YesWeCannabis #410420 #NaturesMedicines