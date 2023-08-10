When it was natures loved going here but every time we’ve been there it has taken more than a half hour to get through. The last time was five days ago we got a confirmed order it was $35. We thought we were getting an eighth we get there they say oh you can’t get that your medical card well actually we renewed it it’s just the way they speak to people it’s like, they’ve never had a lesson on how to be respectful to the customers that help give your paycheck!! And when they close down, there was no notice it’s just they were closed one day and when we pulled up after they became a send, we sat out there for 10 minutes because it was busy. Then we decided to go inside. Oh we don’t do curbside anymore. Well it would’ve been nice one of the three guys outside smoking cigarettes or going in and out of your shop could’ve said something instead of just staring, but common decency seems to not be a scene there anymore . But five days ago when we went technically when a company makes a mistake or forgets to take a sale price down you honor that price we could’ve asked for management but I have we seen from this company is that management doesn’t give a crap. It’s one of those money making machines and greed is how it’s run. So next time you make a mistake take it down off your computer instead of leaving it up there all day long or honor what you have on your page because you confirmed it therefore we should’ve gotten a quarter for $35 your page had on, but you all acted like jerks about it. This is my fourth time attempting to leave a review and I’m guessing this company has a say and what reviews go up or down so hopefully this one makes it on or I’ll continue writing every day until you put a review up.