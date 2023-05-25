Ascend Cannabis - Ellicott City
About this dispensary
Ascend Cannabis - Ellicott City
Awarded 2018's Best Dispensary For Product Selection in Maryland By Leafbuyer Nature’s Medicines is a licensed, award-winning dispensary known for its high standards of safety, purity, consistency, and sustainability. Offering an impressive selection of premium flower, vape pens, concentrates, oils, topicals, and edible treats, we strive to put your well-being at the forefront of everything we do. Our staff is very honored to direct you to the best cannabis products for your personal needs. As advocates of holistic self-care, Nature’s Medicines is dedicated to enhancing your life naturally. Your wellness truly means the world to us. Please visit our customer-friendly and knowledgeable staff at any of our Nature’s Medicines locations: 10169 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042 1657 Crofton Blvd, Crofton, MD 21114 410-988-6004
Leafly member since 2018
Hours and Info (ET)
Photos of Ascend Cannabis - Ellicott City
Deals at Ascend Cannabis - Ellicott City
Happy Birthday from the Nature's Medicines Family! Enjoy a PENNY PRE-ROLL for your birthday!
Redeemable the day prior, of or after your birthday! Purchase Necessary!
Is it your first time at Nature's Medicines? Receive a PENNY GRAM (from the $10 tier) with your first purchase! Thank you for choosing Nature's Medicines.
