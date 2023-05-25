It was my first time at this dispensary and as someone who works in the industry, this was by far the poorest experience i have ever had in a medical cannabis dispensary. The budtender never made eye contact with me, didnt show me around the store, didnt explain any deals, he just got my pre order walked straight to the computer and told me my total as if i was a nuisance to him. I do not see how this place gets business if this is their status quo as far as patient/employee interactions go. Very disappointing