*MENU UNDER CONSTRUCTION* LARGEST MENU WITHIN 60 MILES!! Everyday Low Prices! FOUR Tier Prices Eighths - $35, $40, $50, $60 Quarters - $70, $80, $100, $120 !!!T-SHIRT TUESDAYS!!! - Stop by wearing your TRUE WELLNESS t-shirt and/or hat and receive $5 OFF your purchase! *Minumum $25 purchase* Best rewards system in the state! True Wellness is dedicated to providing the largest selection of flower, concentrates, topicals, and ingestibles in the state with EVERYDAY low prices!! We are located directly across Route 1 (Baltimore Ave) from Towne Centre at Laurel near the Red Crab House, Hooters, and Big Bazaar. Proudly serving Laurel, Beltsville, College Park, Burtonsville, Fulton, Greenbelt, Columbia, Silver Spring, Jessup, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Baltimore, Howard County, Prince George's County, Montgomery County, Frederick County, Harford County, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and beyond! Open 7 days a week, Monday-Sunday. Come check us out, we're here for you!