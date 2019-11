claytyson on July 26, 2019

if you walk in and look at the top shelf flower and see $60 in 8th you might be a little shocked. I bought a gram of said flower and it was worth every penny. Smoked on it for a week. The selection in this shop is solid and if you look around there's lots of Bargains to be had. Just picked up a $30 8th of lemon skunk and again the quality is top-notch.