We provide a wellness center designed to treat the whole body for healing, living a healthy and active lifestyle, and chronic pain relief using alternatives to modern medicines. Treatment will focus on body wellness and healing though manipulation from chiropractic alignment, yoga for strength and flexibility, massage therapy, diet supplements, education, and alternative medication. The Aspen Roaring Fork Wellness Center is located at 24505 Highway 82 (Holland Hills Business Center) #2A upstairs. Give us a call at (970) 279-5072.
Give a little and get a little! Get EXTRA cannabis of any strain you choose for a PENNY! Buy an ounce, get a quarter for $0.01. Buy a half, get an eighth for $0.01. Buy a quarter, get a sixteenth for $0.01.
Deal only applies when the above quantities are purchased. Smaller quantites do not get penny samples.
Patients recieve 30% off any concentrates in the shop. Members recieve an additional 10% off on top of their already 20% off member discount on any concentrates in the shop. * NOT LIMITED TO SHATTER
Deal is applied to ALL concentrates in the shop but does not include cartridges, disposable pens, or batteries/paraphenelia relating to the use of concentrates/extracts.