2 Ounces for $200 - Any Strain, Any Time

Valid now

Patients and members are invited to mix and match strains from any of our premium organically grown cannabis for their 2 ounces for $200 deal. It's any strain, any time!

Patients and members with a standard plant count may only purchase this deal in a single sale. No other items may be sold with this deal in the same purchase, a second sale must be rung for additional items.