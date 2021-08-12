I am guilty of thinking the worst when trying a new dispo. When Jolene answered the phone after two seconds I knew AP was legit. I ordered a taste of all the flower on the menu. I was even able to split bags. Jolene showed up keeping me informed all the way, with a big smile she explained the strains their effects smell and taste. Everything was on point and the bag appeal is great. Jolene might be the sweetest person ever next to my memere god rest her soul. Atkins Pharmstand earned a number save in my phone and since it begins with A I have a feeling this will be a fave for delivery! 😮‍💨😤😶‍🌫️🤯😂💯.