Atomic Bud is my goto dispensary. Their flower is bomb af. Great prices and quality. Golden Goat, Headband and Orange Cookies Kush are my favorites. I'm a regular customer. I have and I will continue to recommend Atomic Bud to friends. Thank you Atomic Bud Staff you guys are amazing!
Amandakail62514
on October 28, 2019
these guys are absolutely amazing & the bud is fire! I hardly go anywhere else ! highly recommend them.
Vern88
on October 27, 2019
best strain selection and the buds look beautiful and smoke even better and the service is top notch I'll be back really soon
Paulwd
on October 27, 2019
incredible quality amazing prices and they treat you like family every time you walk in ill never go anywhere else
Briscott7
on October 27, 2019
yo, when half your gram is stems there's a problem. like the humans but wont be back due to the quality of what I bought.
DarthTank
on September 16, 2019
Budtender was really nice and helpful. Stop by on my way thru town and had a great experience. Alien Rock Candy was 🔥🔥🔥
LeaTheCupCake
on September 14, 2019
Great atmosphere, the budtenders are well versed in the products they carry, fair prices, and great products!
Cgulikers
on September 13, 2019
These guys are amazing so worth stopping by. I will definitely be back for more of that amazing flower 💨 plus the guys are really friendly and understand the products.