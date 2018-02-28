Dirkdigler40 on November 1, 2018

AB is the best dispensary in the valley without a doubt. The owners/employees are definitely all about helping people with the wonders of MMJ. They are extremely compassionate, they have an amazing selection of tree, cartridges, tinctures, edibles, topicals, etc. The budtenders definitely know their stuff and the quality of their products is unsurpassed. Everyone in my family uses CBD and/or THC for a wide range of medical issues and none of us have ever been disappointed with their products. I won’t even consider going anywhere else.