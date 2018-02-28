Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
There are 40 pot shops in this area so I’m glad we choose Atomic Budz.
Dirkdigler40
on November 1, 2018
AB is the best dispensary in the valley without a doubt. The owners/employees are definitely all about helping people with the wonders of MMJ. They are extremely compassionate, they have an amazing selection of tree, cartridges, tinctures, edibles, topicals, etc. The budtenders definitely know their stuff and the quality of their products is unsurpassed. Everyone in my family uses CBD and/or THC for a wide range of medical issues and none of us have ever been disappointed with their products. I won’t even consider going anywhere else.
ryanringo
on April 26, 2018
I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the Coachella Valley and Atomic is the best by far. Awesome quality products (always), friendly staff, and amazing budtenders. I live about 20 miles East and I drive all the way to Atomic for all my MMJ needs.