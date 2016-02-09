marls_xcv on October 24, 2018

This place is great! Came in this morning to pick up a cartridge and was helped by the lovely Abraham who has the most gorgeous hair!! He was super helpful in pricing and comparing types of cartridges based off of what I've had previously. The one I ended up getting is amazing btw so thank you!! Also Abraham gave me some awesome insight on topicals, what tinctures were, and CBD products and how they help with anxiety, etc. Overall, he was super helpful and answered all of my questions. Definitely going to come here again, good deals on cartridges and tree! On the way home from school too so it's super convenient. Thanks guys! See you next week!