christopolot
Very upset that I have visited multiple times to be offered low quality bud that couldn’t be qualified as high as $96 per oz or the next step would be $240 per oz. Decided to walk out with nothing. Great and friendly staff always
This is my new fave location the ppl are always really polite and helpful.
I have shopped here many times. The customer service was why I kept coming back, but recently employees have changed and so has the service. It’s sad that we can’t just get quality service when we are making no refundable purchases or purchases in general. Customer service is key.
Not impressed. My regular shop was closed and I made the mistake of coming here. Prices are way too high for subpar quality. Their outdoor Golden Pineapple is sold for $14/g and worth $5/gram at best! The bud tender couldn’t tell me anything about how ANY of the flower was grown. Poor service. Poor quality. Terrible experience.
In the last three years we've been to dozens of Portland area dispensaries. Attis [Barbour] & Attis [Lincoln City} are by far in the top spots. It's hitting on all three critical features, service, selection & physical shop. We keep this dispensary on our go to list.
Hands down the best flower in SW Portland. Awesome and knowledgeable budtenders! My go to dispensary.
I love it! They have everything
The budtender was very sympathetic to my circumstances and very helpful! Compared to some others, their prices are pretty reasonable; i.e., PHK is priced as high as $225/oz at another dispensary, but it's $80 here. The store has a bright atmosphere, and its size is just right. It's ADA compliant with a wheelchair ramp, but some type of door assistance would be great. It's located right by a freeway exit, so be very careful if you're new to the area. I'll visit again!
Cool and helpful people!
This place is great! Came in this morning to pick up a cartridge and was helped by the lovely Abraham who has the most gorgeous hair!! He was super helpful in pricing and comparing types of cartridges based off of what I've had previously. The one I ended up getting is amazing btw so thank you!! Also Abraham gave me some awesome insight on topicals, what tinctures were, and CBD products and how they help with anxiety, etc. Overall, he was super helpful and answered all of my questions. Definitely going to come here again, good deals on cartridges and tree! On the way home from school too so it's super convenient. Thanks guys! See you next week!