Deals
Veterans and Seniors 55+ with ID
Valid 1/1/2017 – 1/2/2023
Receive 10% off for all vets and seniors over 55.
Stacking discounts is limited. Other restrictions may apply. Talk to your budtender for details.
Staff picks
Echo Electuray | Wookies (Live Budder)
from Echo Electuary
60.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Echo | Menage a Trois (Live Nectar Slushie)
from Echo Electuary
55.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$461 gram
$461 gram
WVA | Powder Donuts (Live Sauce)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
59.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Powder Donuts
Strain
$331 gram
$331 gram
Laurie and Mary Jane | Double Chocolate Charge Fudge
from Laurie + MaryJane
46.1mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$6each
$6each
Mule Extracts | Pineapple Dream (Gummy)
from Mule Extracts
48.9mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$5each
$5each
Golden | 1:1 Fruit Chews | Hybrid Acai Berry
from Golden Oil™
48.6mg
THC
46.8mg
CBD
1:1 Hybrid
Strain
$18each
$18each
Gron | Chocolate | 1:1 | Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzels
from Gron
49.1mg
THC
45.6mg
CBD
n/a
Strain
$28each
$28each
Wana Gummies | 2:1 Hybrid | Lemon
from Wana Brands
54.2mg
THC
116.5mg
CBD
2:1 Hybrid
Strain
$19.5each
$19.5each
Potion Color | Oregon Marionberry
from Potion
75.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
WVA | LA Kush Cake (Live Resin)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$38.5½ gram
$38.5½ gram
Golden Goose CBD | 1:1 Marionberry Kush (Distillate)
from Golden Goose Extracts
43.67%
THC
44.37%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Pax Era (WVA) | Cake Breath (Live Resin)
from PAX
71.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Breath
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Medicine Farm Botanicals - 1:1 Dragon Oil
from Medicine Farm Botanicals
30mg
THC
30mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$25each
$25each
$10 Oil Reclaimer w/silicone slick
from PEM
___
THC
___
CBD
Angel - 5000mg CBD Tincture - Flavorless
from Angel CBD
0mg
THC
5000mg
CBD
$120each
$120each
Doctor Phill's CBD Caps
from Doctor Phill's
52.41mg
THC
426.18mg
CBD
$25each
$25each
Adabinol Cannabinoid Syrup 4oz - Assorted Flavors
from Dirty Arm Farm
880mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$100each
$100each
Mama Lou's | Tincture | 1:1 Wellness
from MamaLou's
351mg
THC
459mg
CBD
$50each
$50each
All Products
Beach Wedding | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
28.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Citrus Sap | Attis Farms
from Attis Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$22.5¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Sour Diesel | High Winds
from High Winds Farm
25%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Franken Cakes | Eugreen
from Eugreen Farms
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
franken cakes
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$121½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Serect Mints | Eugreen
from Eugreen Farms
25.1%
THC
0.15%
CBD
secret mints
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Rainbow Driver | Eugreen
from Eugreen Farms
20.1%
THC
0.26%
CBD
rainbow driver
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Jager | BZS Resource
from BZS Resource
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
1:1 CBD Mango Haze | High Places Farms
from High Places Farms
6.56%
THC
7.38%
CBD
CBD Mango Haze
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Critical Kush | Attis
from Attis Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$22.5¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Purple Terps | Attis
from Attis Farms
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Terps
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$12.5⅛ ounce
$22.5¼ ounce
$40½ ounce
$751 ounce
Turpee Slurpee | Eugreen
from Eugreen
19.38%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Point Break #1 | Eugreen
from Eugreen
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
point break #9
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Black Dog | Lingo Farms
from Lingo Farms
23.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Black D.O.G.
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Gorilla Confidential | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gorilla Confindential
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
High Desert Sour Sage | Oregrown
from Oregrown
20%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sage N Sour
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blue Glue | High Winds
from High Winds Farm
21.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GG4 X (Sunset Sherbet x Blueberry)
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
99 Problems | Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.92%
THC
0%
CBD
99 Problems (sativa)
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies | High Winds Farms
from High Winds Farm
22.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sherb Breath | Zion Farms
from Zion Farms
21.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert x Mendo Breath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Squirt | Kleen Karma
from Kleen Karma Gardens
28.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sunset Sherbet | Lucky Lion
from Lucky Lion
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2201 ounce
Dosi X 9lb Hammer | High Winds Farm
from High Winds Farm
21.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dosi X 9lb Hammer
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$55¼ ounce
$105½ ounce
$2001 ounce
