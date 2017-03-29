BRBonny
4.9
10 reviews
I love the way the are so helpful.
Love the new location! JG
Recently picked up some Granddaddy Purple and some Amnesia OG. Both are great strains. The GDP was relaxing/euphoric and made my eyes heavy so it was a great strain to help me go to sleep in a good mood. The Amnesia OG was definitely a good day time strain. It gave me a noticeable head high but I still felt focused and energetic with out causing me anxiety.
Steve Morris loves the service
So I usually would do 5 stars for this dispensary but the change that they made with their concentrates is significant! We go through it way fast and it doesnt work as well the stuff that they used to have before the rosin was amazing absolutely amazing and the people there are amazing but that rosin is not the best other than that they are great
Shoutout to Logan at Awesome Blossoms!! Very knowledgeable and has never led me to a medication that didnt have the exact resolution I am looking for. Keep up the great work my man!!
This place is awesome, just like it says in the name. The employees are so incredibly helpful, especially for someone like myself, who knows very little and has lots of questions. This is the kind of customer service you would want from any place. They are so nice, and it’s always a joy shopping here. I learn something new just about every time I go in. I wouldn’t dream of going anywhere else.
Knowledgeable, friendly, fair.
Great atmosphere, knowledgeable budtender! Lovelovelove this place and it's people ❤️
It's location is okay ..probably directed by law how far from downtown..always great selection..good edibles..im just a beginner there , they have answered all my questions.