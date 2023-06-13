AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Tarpon Springs

Birthday Bonus

Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients who are opted in to our Loyalty Program, receive a $15 store credit during their birthday month.

$15 Store Credit must be redeemed in the birthday month. Birthday discount can be applied to one purchase within the period of the patient’s birthday month, from the first through the end of the month, ending at 11:59pm EST. $15 Credit will be applied at checkout, only applicable to one order within the calendar birthday month. Must be an active MMJ Cardholder and AYR Cannabis Dispensary patient. Must have made one prior purchase to activate this discount. Patient can activate the offer by confirming birthday via Florida MMJ card or relevant ID. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.