Great! This was my 2nd time to dispensary in the past few days after trying a few others in the past few months. Once you get the hang of when to schedule an appt and ordering your stuff it is super easy. Sometimes they don’t have a lot but do have a schedule of upcoming strain dates and you are sure to find something you like. I was very impressed with the appointment and ordering system. it makes it so you are guaranteed what you order for the next day. You have a time slot, shoot them a text that’s you have arrived and the goodies are brought right to your car, no long waiting. This has been my best experience. It’s also the closest place to me. I’m glad I gave them a try and will be back.