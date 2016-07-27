cassierina
Selection was a bit limited but prices were very reasonable and staff was great.
3.9
7 reviews
Didn’t catch the guys name but the bud tender helped with my bros man grains problem. Very knowledgeable and cool place especially if your from outta ton.
Have been here many times as local in the valley and was refused a discount based on the fact that I couldn’t prove I worked in the valley, although I’ve lived here for 5 years. Thanks a lot guys for ruining someone’s 420
After visiting several dispensaries in Gunnison and Crested Butte Colo I thankfully found BCC! They're very professional, knowledgeable, and helpful. Most of the other stores I visited were a little bit gouge happy but not here.
Hit and miss on how you are treated when there. Some employees are really nice, and some act like you are a bother. If you don't mind that then PRICES are AWESOME and nice good bud.
I have been to BCC multiple times now and have enjoyed each experience. They always have a great selection of everything from bud to concentrates and edibles. The staff is very nice and knowledgable. Also the prices are the best I have found! Would recommend them to anyone.
Thank you for your support and kind words!!
BCC has constantly produced a very high quality product for a fair price! I have been visiting for a couple years now and I have to say you will always find the dank here and always at a low price, I got a quarter ounce for 42 dollars and it is some great weed.
Thank you very much!!!