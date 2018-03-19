170 products
Bargain Bin Monday
Valid 3/19/2018 – 1/2/2035
Whatever is in the bargain bin in the morning, you get it for $12!
First come first serve and supplies are limited!
All Products
Tora Tsu By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
7.77%
THC
12.09%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Queen Tut By Rock Hard Nugs
from Unknown Brand
19.51%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Girls By Stoned Salmon Farms
from Unknown Brand
23.18%
THC
1.05%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Northern Lights By Pakalolo Supply Company
from Unknown Brand
21.54%
THC
0.48%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Guicy G By Guest Services
from Unknown Brand
20.36%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush
from Unknown Brand
22.56%
THC
0.44%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Mamba By Denali Dispensaries
from Unknown Brand
24.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Holly's Cookies By Pakalolo Supply
from Unknown Brand
25.55%
THC
1.52%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Pineapple By The Fire Supply
from Unknown Brand
20.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Chem Cookies By Alaska Cannabis Company
from Unknown Brand
21.57%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
DoleMac By Stoned Salmon Farms
from Unknown Brand
25.32%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Aurora Cookies By Worner Brother's Horticulture
from Unknown Brand
26.18%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gas Monkey Kief By Green Go
from Unknown Brand
45.35%
THC
4.26%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Aurora Kush By Aurora Blaze
from Unknown Brand
26.74%
THC
1.25%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Ice Pucker By Guest Services
from Unknown Brand
14.89%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangerine Dream By Frontier Grow Labs
from Unknown Brand
27.15%
THC
0.82%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Royal Gorilla By Worner Brother Horticulture
from Unknown Brand
21.45%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG By Frontier Grow Labs
from Unknown Brand
30.73%
THC
0.97%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cupcake By Green Go
from Unknown Brand
37.39%
THC
1.13%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
14g Strawberry Goji Cookies Trim* BY Snow Lotus Gardens
from Unknown Brand
21.24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$65½ oz
In-store only
Lemon OG Haze Kief By Northern Dreams
from Unknown Brand
32.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Master Kush By Alaskan Greenery
from Unknown Brand
19.42%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines By Aurora Blaze
from Unknown Brand
20.77%
THC
1.45%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane by Emerald City Organics
from Unknown Brand
17.56%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Plumbow By AKO Farms
from Unknown Brand
17.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass CBD By Tundra Jane
from Unknown Brand
7.23%
THC
9.7%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Darlins Net By Northern Dreams
from Unknown Brand
18.85%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough By Pakalolo
from Unknown Brand
15.92%
THC
0.95%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Black D.O.G By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
17.97%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Plus 2.0 By Vangreens
from Unknown Brand
18.92%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Sensi Star By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
19.54%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Peyote Cookies By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
17.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Peyote Critical By Mr. Happy Farms
from Unknown Brand
15.08%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Champagne Kush Sugar Wax By Canamo
from Unknown Brand
72.96%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Kings Banner Sugar Wax By Good Titraions
from Unknown Brand
73.65%
THC
0.67%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Haze Terp Sugar By Fireweed Extracts
from Unknown Brand
70.01%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lemon Tree Live Resin By Good AK
from Unknown Brand
66.07%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Klick-To-Dose By Herban Extracts
from Unknown Brand
65.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Kachemak Kreole Klick-To-Dose By Herban Extracts
from Unknown Brand
63.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies Klick-To-Dose By Herban Extracts
from Unknown Brand
69.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
