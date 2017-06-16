MacdaNut
This is the best dispensary in town!!! Great Budtenders Jake and Michael always on point with suggestions and knowledge!!!
4.8
10 reviews
Everytime I enter this shop, I'm always greeted with some sort of joke by all the employees at one point or another and I'm one for jokes. So right off the bat, my entrance is a great experience let alone all the professional knowledge each server holds. I've never heard any bad news. Infact, the only bad I've heard was the name "bad grammar" thank you guys for supplying the valley as well myself with such dankness!!!!
What I like about BG, is, not only do they have quality weed & edibles, and have a great, collection of glass, they are a really neat Crew in general. You're always greeted with a smile & good attitude, usually you'll end up leaving laughing, & that's simply, from the people. Michael-shine, Jake-n-bake, Tara, Marjorie, each & all, are worth the stop themselves. A "Cheers" for chronic, if you will😁👍😁👍 BadGrammer for the Win🤘❤
Helpful, clean and quick.
The workers are very knowledgeable and the products that they are selling and they are helpful whenever you were looking for something very specific. they're always nice and friendly whenever you come in and they greet you with a very warm smile.
best quality in the valley the budtenders are very knowledgeable of their products and always having fun making a great atmosphere
Excellent Service, prices clearly marked, competitive prices, excellent 'Deals', knowledgeable and friendly Budtenders. Thank you, guys!
It was a great experience when I first went I've been 3 times so far workers were awesome I must say they give out great service product was great I'd reccommend any one to go to bad gramm3r 💯
Awesome customer service and great product for good prices this is one of my favorite dispensaries I have never had a bad experience with bad grammer
Service is great. Product is tasty.