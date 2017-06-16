Jewlz49 on October 19, 2019

Everytime I enter this shop, I'm always greeted with some sort of joke by all the employees at one point or another and I'm one for jokes. So right off the bat, my entrance is a great experience let alone all the professional knowledge each server holds. I've never heard any bad news. Infact, the only bad I've heard was the name "bad grammar" thank you guys for supplying the valley as well myself with such dankness!!!!