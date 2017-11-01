DaGoat on August 10, 2019

I liked this place, but the prices are a little high. The customer service was terrible though. I showed up to buy a deal I found on Leafly, but when I got there I was being charged twice the amount they'd listed. When I asked about the price difference, & showed them the price listing, they went & got the supervisor. He came out of his office looked @ the listing on Leafly, then told me it was a mistake, then walked back into his office, shutting the door behind himself. No sorry, no offer of a drink on a hot day, he just took 20 seconds to tell me that they made a mistake and it would cost me twice as much as I was told when choosing to go there. I will not be going back & I will be telling everyone I know about the experience. There are better places to go, with better products, prices, and service. Pass on by this place, it should never be your 1st Coice.