KevinBlackmaster on October 28, 2018

Horrible customer service specifically a guy name Jose whose unhelpful, arrogant and above all don’t know the first thing on products they sell. Also stay away from what they push you to buy, a vape call heavy hitter they are worthless and generate zero effect. I was sold two of them northern and orange Malibu as help for insomnia, it felt like I inhaled air that all it did burned down my chest and zero high nor sleep aid effet. Also keep in mind they don’t do any exchanges or store credit and they give bad advise. Not recommended at all. My experience is $40 in the trash cane!