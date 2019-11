Harrypothead87 on December 22, 2018

I went to barney's lounge on the other of town. The menu is a bit pricey but it is worth the extra cost. After having a smoke you'll see why they keep winning awards. Service was great the bud tender gave me his recommendations and was glad I listened and the girl that served me my drink was also great. Nice chilled out atmosphere and seating, just like how a coffeeshop should be.