Gballs1988 on January 7, 2020

First time I have used leafly and It was very convenient and easy. Barry’s buds has a great selection. I will be getting the giggle juice again!! I learned after 1 sip your eyes will get Heavy, 2 sips you’ll start to laugh, 3 sips your wife with laugh!! 😂😂 Probably try the golden next time!! Thanks man!!