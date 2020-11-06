The website might say one price, but when you get there and have the website open and refreshed, they still won't give you that price. Even though you drove all the way there, because of the false advertisement, that you saw on their leafly website. Then after you tell them, they acknowledge that it is the wrong price advertised, and that the sale has ended.... Yet they still leave it up on the website as I type this. Plenty of people working there but nobody who can change prices on the website. Have a nice day.