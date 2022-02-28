Was my first visit here. Have been to many places on the reservation to get bud but have to say was impressed upon first walking in. Very knowledgeable and friendly staff, excellent selection, vast array of edibles, carts, bud, wax pretty much anything you'd want. Weekly specials which are great also. Don't stop at the Uber expensive places out to rob you for cannabis. Come here get your money's worth. Can't wait to try the goodies I got.