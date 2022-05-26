Above average quality products at affordable prices, in store deals.
Atmosphere is relaxing and the employees are pleasant and knowledgeable. At my most recent visit Kish and Courtnee patiently helped me choose products and a device based on my preferences. Thank you for the great customer service ladies!
Love this shop!! Our favorite stop. Stephanie and all the staff we’ve encountered are helpful and very knowledgeable. Always good vibes and good tunes in the background too! 5 big beautiful stars for basom bud! -Hillary
I recently made my second visit to the BBD because they show some strains on Leafly I was interested in - white widow and Chemdawg. Just tried the Chemdawg and woowee, that is some good herb. The people are chill and the quality and selection are top notch, which is why I usually buy more than I originally intended. Make the trip to the Bud Depot, you will not be disappointed.
This was my first time at a dispensary in NY!
I’m so glad I chose BBD to be my first one! Great customer service and an awesome selection! Products were great and effective! Definitely will be coming back!!!
Absolutely love this dispensary and the people in it!! Great prices for dank products! Every time I stop in, I feel like a kid in a candy store 😁 so many options, there is something for everybody here! it's definitely a place you want to add to your travels. plus you get some pretty sick stickers with your purchases 😏 I have my collection started!!
Great knowledgeable staff who always make you feel welcome. Product seems to be a step up over other places I’ve tried (BBD $10 product is better than most places $15 product in my opinion). After my first time here, I stopped going anywhere else.
Feel like a little kid in a candy store every time I walk into the shop. They have a wide selection of products to fit any need of yours. Every staff member is extremely knowledgeable and super friendly when I’m making my selections. These are the only guys I’ll shop with!! 10/10 would recommend!!
this place is awesome. staff is so friendly and knowledgeable. great Convo while making your selections. feel very welcomed upon entering the store. I go there once a week and I look forward to it and get so excited everytime.
Another wonderful experience at BBD. Always love coming here, it is the only place I'll shop in WNY do to how well they take care of you and the great selection. Everyone is friendly and helpful, and they have something for everyone. A perfect blend for all types of 420 lovers. I recommend them to everyone I know in the area who partakes. Their prices are very good as well, which just makes it even better. So glad I found them when I did!
Pull in for a quick stop. I won’t park at the drive-thru next time, I might even use it.
Screenshot what you like on Leafly, you may not have service to check the online menu when you are there.
Friendly staff. Worth the drive.