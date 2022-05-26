I recently made my second visit to the BBD because they show some strains on Leafly I was interested in - white widow and Chemdawg. Just tried the Chemdawg and woowee, that is some good herb. The people are chill and the quality and selection are top notch, which is why I usually buy more than I originally intended. Make the trip to the Bud Depot, you will not be disappointed.

