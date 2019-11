Flopalopagus on August 2, 2019

location leaves some to be desired. lady who ran it while I was in was extremely nice, but she didn't seem to have a wealth of knowledge on hand like the best shop owners do. weed was unimpressive and the selection was lacking. edibles top out at pretty weak doses and the selection there isn't great either. they need better selection and quality for this to be a viable option. just go up the street to tokelahoma or down to friendly market if you're on this side of town