AugustaMaine
Welcome to Batch's Buds, we specialize in delivering affordable flower to help local patients. We have been on a mission since we opened our doors to decrease the cost of cannabis delivery, ensuring those who need it, have access to this life changing medicine! **' We deliver for free within 20 miles of our office, all deliveries further than 20 miles are charged a $1 per mile delivery fee after we pass 20 miles. For example, a delivery address that is 38 miles away will be charged an $18 delivery fee. ** Call us with an questions at 207-530-6764

17 Laurel Street, Augusta, ME
License cgr31656
sunday
5pm - 11pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere