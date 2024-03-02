Welcome to Batch's Buds, we specialize in delivering affordable flower to help local patients. We have been on a mission since we opened our doors to decrease the cost of cannabis delivery, ensuring those who need it, have access to this life changing medicine! **' We deliver for free within 20 miles of our office, all deliveries further than 20 miles are charged a $1 per mile delivery fee after we pass 20 miles. For example, a delivery address that is 38 miles away will be charged an $18 delivery fee. ** Call us with an questions at 207-530-6764