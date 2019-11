soapysuds101 on April 8, 2016

Great quality at great prices. I have yet to be disappointed with anything higher than mids. Always have a revolving selection of a wide range of product. The staff are always friendly and ready to make you a recommendation on your needs or to a novice. My very first visit I was greeted with a smile and a quick crash course of what to expect from what strains or grades of product. My second visit was not quite as pleasant because there was a line out the door (which can happen regularly) which is understandable, but I was still greeted with a smile and pleasant demeanor. All of the employees are very nice and even good for a laugh or two before you leave. BASA is your local dive, it's got everything you want for the right price and great service. The only thing is it's in a mobile building behind a BBQ place. So there's not much atmosphere aside from maybe a ficus tree in the corner and an ATM, but BASA has everything you need with a smile. Can't ask for much more than that and keep the prices this low.