Bay Care Delivery has been proudly serving medical cannabis patients in San Francisco and the Peninsula for over five years. With the end of prohibition in California, we look forward to welcoming recreational customers to the Bay Care family! We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality cannabis products, hand selected by our "herb-ologists" who personally curate our product selection. At Bay Care Delivery, our goal is to provide you with the perfect cannabis experience. This includes helping you select the products that are right for you and providing you with exceptional customer service.