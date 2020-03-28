82 products
25% discount for first time patients!
Valid 3/24/2020 – 5/1/2020
Come visit our dispensary at 338 New Dorp Lane on Staten Island! First time patients receive a 25% discount on their purchases.
Not combined with other offers. Higher discount prevails, subject to change at any time without notice.
All Products
Etain Dolce (Spray 20:1)
from Etain
0mg
THC
8mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Aqua (Oral Solution 1:2)
from PharmaCann
8mg
THC
4mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Balance (Spray 1:1)
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Green (Oral Solution 1:1)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Lime (Oral Solution 4:1)
from PharmaCann
2mg
THC
8mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Blue (Oral Solution 1C : 20T)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Yellow (Oral Solution 15:1)
from PharmaCann
1.7mg
THC
25mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$1251 oz
In-store only
PharmaCann Blue (1:20)
from PharmaCann
9mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
Sativa/Hybrid/Indica
Strain
$75½ g
In-store only
PharmaCann Aqua (1:2)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
2.5mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Etain Forte (Tincture 1:20)
from Etain
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Dolce (Tincture 20:1) Small
from Etain
1mg
THC
10mg
CBD
NA
Strain
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 70% (Hybrid 1:20)
from Curaleaf
5mg
THC
0.25mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 90% (Sativa 1:20)
from Curaleaf
2.5mg
THC
0.13mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$85½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 90% (Hybrid 1:20)
from Curaleaf
2.5mg
THC
0.13mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$85½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 75% (Hybrid 20:1)
from Curaleaf
0.25mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$85½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (20:1)
from Curaleaf
0.05mg
THC
1mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Etain Balance (Tincture 1:1)
from Etain
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NA
Strain
Etain Mezzo (Tincture 2:1)
from Etain
0%
THC
0%
CBD
NA
Strain
PharmaCann Green (1:1)
from PharmaCann
4mg
THC
4mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 80% (Indica 1:20)
from Curaleaf
5mg
THC
0.25mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 80% (Hybrid 1:20)
from Curaleaf
5mg
THC
0.25mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (1:20)
from Curaleaf
1mg
THC
0.05mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Slim Vape Pen 30% (1:1)
from Curaleaf
0.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Vireo Green Distillate Vape - 250mg (1:1)
from Vireo Health
1.2mg
THC
1.2mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$42½ g
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Distillate Vape - 250mg (1:6)
from Vireo Health
2mg
THC
0.34mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$42½ g
In-store only
Vireo Yellow Distillate Vape - 500mg (1:6)
from Vireo Health
2mg
THC
0.32mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$75½ g
In-store only
Vireo Red Distillate Vape - 250mg (1:19)
from Vireo Health
2.2mg
THC
0.12mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$42½ g
In-store only
Curaleaf Premium Vape Cartridge 90% (Indica 1:20)
from Curaleaf
2.5mg
THC
0.13mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$85½ g
In-store only
PharmaCann Blue Lemon-Flavored Tablets (1:20)
from PharmaCann
0.5mg
THC
9.5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$50pack of 20
In-store only
Etain Forte Powder (1:20)
from Etain
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$75pack of 60
In-store only
Etain Balance Powder (1:1)
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$105pack of 60
In-store only
PharmaCann Green Lemon-Flavored Tablets (1:1)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$50pack of 20
In-store only
Pure CBD Lip Balm
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Pure CBD Face Cream
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Pure CBD Body Massage Lotion
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Pure CBD Roll On (Original)
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Pure CBD for Life Rub (Original)
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Pure CBD for Life Rub (Lemongrass)
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Pure CBD for Life Rub (Lavender)
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Pure CBD Eye Serum
from CBD for Life
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
NA
Strain
$32each
In-store only
123