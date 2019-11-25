Follow
Beaver Bowls Cannabis Showroom
Deals
5 GRAMS FOR $20.00 OUT THE DOOR
5 GRAMS OF QUALITY FLOWER FOR $20.00 OUT THE DOOR. SATIVA, HYBRID AND INDICA VARIETIES
Staff picks
Ice Cream Cake
from Herbal Dynamics
23.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
All Products
**5 Grams for $20**
from Beaver Bowls
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Multiple Strains Available
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
**Half Ounce Flower Prepacks**
from Various
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$32.5½ oz
In-store only
Creme Brulee
from Bishop Orchard
17.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Creme Brulee
Strain
$3.331 g
In-store only
Frank's Gift
from Bishop Orchard
3.7%
THC
9.53%
CBD
Frank's Gift
Strain
$3.331 g
In-store only
Juicy Fruit
from Vibes
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Sugar Tree Farm
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
GSC
from Fire Creek
23.83%
THC
0.12%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Secret Weapon
from Capital Cannabis
18.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Secret Weapon
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
**Bowl Of The Day** Slymer
from Capital Cannabis
20.82%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Vanilla Gorilla
from Capital Cannabis
21.14%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Avant Gardens
25.28%
THC
1.16%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from A Vant Garden (Oregon)
19.73%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Memory Loss
from Avant Gardens
25.44%
THC
2%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Duct Tape
from Archive
25.6%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from Panda Farms
33.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Herbal Dynamics
21.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
King's Stash
from Archive
25.3%
THC
0.17%
CBD
King's Stash
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
LA Kush Cake
from Herbal Dynamics
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from Otis Gardens
30.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Smarties
from Archive
27.3%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Smarties
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Super Silver Hashplant
from Herbal Dynamics
22.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Twisted Berry
from Otis Gardens
31.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Twisted Berry
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Velvet Glove
from Herbal Dynamics
28.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Glove
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
** $9 Dabs (Tax Included)**
from Sugar Tree Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$7.51 g
In-store only
** Sugar Tree Shatter 1G - ** ON SALE! **
from Sugar Tree Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$7.51 g
In-store only
Artifact Live Resin
from Artifact Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gluecifer
Strain
$21.671 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts
from Bobsled Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Buddies Brand 1G Drippers Distillate
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Buddies Brand 1G Drippers Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
67.2%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Buddies Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery Extracts
from CBDiscovery
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Dabtabs
from DabTabs
83.4%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Viper
Strain
$20.831 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Crystals
from Dr. Jolly's
89.09%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Alien Sour Bubble
Strain
$31.671 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Shatter
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Jager live Resin Batter
from Higher Cultures
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$20.831 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Live Resin Batter
from Higher Cultures
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Live Resin Sugar
from Higher Cultures
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$20.831 g
In-store only
Hush Clear
from HUSH
84.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
123