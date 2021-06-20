We are a family based business in Maine. We strive to give you the highest quality while being affordable without cutting corners. We craft cannabis with care, our cannabis is grown in all living organic soil. No pesticides are ever used or harsh chemicals. The plants are grown in small batches, hand watered in small batches and hand trimmed. You get clean high quality cannabis. Try us out today and smoke the difference. We take High quality care when packaging your medicine, keeping it clean and sterile due to COVID-19 all drivers will be wearing a mask when they deliver. We also have contactless delivery at your request. We offer deals all month long make sure to also follow our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. ☞🚘 WE DELIVER ALL OVER MAINE. 📱📞Call or text us for your rate ℞ Must be a qualifying patient with a Medical Marijuana Card. We Accept out of state patients that have their Medical Card from their state. 🛒 Ordering is Easy: to Place an Order ☎️ Text or Call with a picture of your Med card and ID card to place your order. We accept PayPal, Venmo plus 3% fee or cash Delivery Routes/Rates: Delivery Minimum $35.00: Windham, Westbrook, Gotham, Gray, Standish, Raymond, Buxton, Portland, South Portland, $50.00 Falmouth, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Limington, Steep Falls, New Gloucester, Scarborough $75.00 Minimum Yarmouth, Naples, Casco, Topsham, Freeport, Pownal, Lisbon, Sanford, Bridgton, Cornish, Porter, Harrison, Oisfield, Harrison, Denmark, Old orchard beach, Durham, Sabattus, Waterboro, Limington, Sebago, Baldwin, Saco, Biddeford, Auburn, Lewiston, Minot, Oxford, Alfred $100.00 Minumum Wells, Parsonfield, Brunswick, Harpswell, Gardiner, Lovell, Sanford, North Berwick, South Berwick, Bowdoin, Norway ,Waterford, Brownfield $125 minimum Wiscasset, Kittery, Bath, Phippsburg, Augusta, $200 Minimum Boothbay Harbor, $250.00 Minimum Owls head, Thomaston, Rockland, Camden If you don't see your town here text us or call for your rate. Minimum Delivery order is $35 for most areas. We don't charge a Delivery Fee. Tips are welcome and are greatly appreciated. First-Time Patients First time Patients receive a free pre roll with their order. Check out these places to get Med Mainemedicalcertifications Ask about our Patient Rewards Program. Free Pre roll on your birthday. New patients get a FREE PRE ROLL 10% OFF for Veterans Thanks for your Service. Gorham, Maine US 207-714-0257