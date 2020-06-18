Bella Sol Wellness Centers of Michigan is a marijuana dispensary located in Muskegon, Michigan. We opened in September, 2019. We are honored to be part of the Muskegon overlay district and are proud to participate in the revitilazation efforts occuring in Muskegon. Adventure begins in Muskegon because we are close to the beach, Michigan Adventure, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, and we are less than five minutes from the Lake Express Ferry dock, connecting Muskegon to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patient-care is our primary objective and we have two medical professionnals on-staff to assist customers in coming up with a cannabis therapy regimen. We believe that cannabis can contribute to a person's wellness in many different ways and our mission is to educate people about the positive benefits of cannabis use. Opiods have had a devastating impact on society and we believe that therapuetic cannabis can help curb opiod abuse and lead to a more meaningful quality of life. Bella Sol offers free marijuana patient consultations in a private office in our dispensary. We also utilize Canna-Val, a software assessment tool allowing doctors and dispensarie to match patients with an individualized cannabis treatement profile. We've been told that we offer the highest quality flower currently available in West Michigan. We also carry Kiva, Wana brands, Monster, Mary's Medicinal's, High Life, Redbud Roots, Terra, Oasis and more.