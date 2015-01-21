BlueDreaming91
Love the B-Bud ounce specials. Staff is always friendly and helpful.
4.2
10 reviews
This place has great prices, chill and knowledgeable staff, and they’re always super fast. Love them!!
Bought an oz but it was short due to them weighting the bag as part of the sale. I am not going to go here again.
Well Belmont you lost a loyal customer. I was buying all my flower from this place because of good prices and good quality until now. Picked up a half yesterday and found mold inside the buds. When back to let them know and they told me they would give me 10% off something else. Great customer service guys...I guess I’ll find another dispensary.
Prerolls galore! The budtenders are so helpful and knowledgable. The PDX carpet makes me feel right at home.
Dank weed, fair prices, and awesome staff.
if your medical ovoid they do not provide medical whatever the fuck that means
The staff are all cool, friendly, and personable. Top shelf product and amazing quality. Easily one of the top 3 locations in Portland. Highly recommend. I'm a customer for life.
Thank you so much! We appreciate it!
Save yourself the hassle of an overpriced undervalued experience. Been a customer for a while and get treated like a stranger every time. Surely this is not a way to run a business. And the snotty useless bud tender has no clue about the stock they sell. Don't take their advice. Support a dispensary that actually cares about their customers not just the bottom line like these jokers. There are plenty in the neighborhood.
I wish you guys had a menu! Also- Go warriors!
We will starting tomorrow! Go Blazers!