r........z
August 19, 2022
Native Mainer but new to Rockland; before discovering Belvidere Farm I made several purchases elsewhere but felt a call to search other dispensaries. Once I discovered Belvidere, all of my purchasing has been with them. Do you want quality products, grown locally, by locals? Adding to that, this dispensary has the best value in the area. I challenge you to find a better product, or even an EQUAL at their prices. Take a few minutes to get off ‘main street’ and support this place, and these people - because they are producing fire products at fair prices. From my perspective that is worthy of my support, and a review because in the end this is the sort of place we need to thrive, not massive corporate backed farms from out of state. See you there!
b........r
May 28, 2022
Staff is wonderful and relatable and knowledgeable. Absolutely love coming here every Friday, hands down best recreational prices. Awesome product, flavorful strains and superb people ❤️ Thank you for not charging an arm and a leg and firstborn like most other recreational operations 😚
j........1
March 13, 2022
Very professional and courteous establishment. Always willing to answer questions and mention current deals going on. Can’t wait to have family and friends check this place out!! Great people, prices and product. 10/10
b........r
March 11, 2022
I am a bit biased but this shop is a little gem as I know the proprietors well. They have great products that will suit your needs, no matter if you are a novice or a long time connoisseur. They are super knowledgeable about their products and how each can benefit what ails you or just make your day a little more chill. They are fully organic down to the nurturing of the soil. You can taste and feel the difference. I have spent a lot of time in Amsterdam and hit up other dispensaries in the US. Belvidere Farms feels homegrown, welcoming and non corporate. Give them a try, you won’t be disappointed