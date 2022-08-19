Native Mainer but new to Rockland; before discovering Belvidere Farm I made several purchases elsewhere but felt a call to search other dispensaries. Once I discovered Belvidere, all of my purchasing has been with them. Do you want quality products, grown locally, by locals? Adding to that, this dispensary has the best value in the area. I challenge you to find a better product, or even an EQUAL at their prices. Take a few minutes to get off ‘main street’ and support this place, and these people - because they are producing fire products at fair prices. From my perspective that is worthy of my support, and a review because in the end this is the sort of place we need to thrive, not massive corporate backed farms from out of state. See you there!