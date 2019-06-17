Best thing about this place is the paint job. Flower is trash just like Yuma and cherry peak. Overpriced concentrates. Rude hipster employees. Go somewhere established that isnt trying to turn a quick buck with trash flower

Dispensary said:

I appreciate your kind comment about out exterior and interior paint. Please try to come again. We have over 20 different strains of flower both home grown and purchased from reputable vendors, and huge variety of concentrates from the most economical option to exclusive and boutique. We are constantly monitoring stores in the area, and our prices are way below competition. We apologize if customer service did not impress you, as we are trying very hard to provide the best service possible.