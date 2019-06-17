Dkarely
Best buds and best bud tender Lyndon 🤤
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Best buds and best bud tender Lyndon 🤤
Every single tender is awesome. Jolene super awesome. Great deals on flower.
Thanks for the great review Codieseldad, we appreciate your repeat business!
Friendly budtenders. Always stocked with good products.
Thanks for the great review Kronikmadrid, come back and see us soon!
Best buds and best bud tender Lyndon 🥳😉
Thanks for the review Psalms, come visit us again soon!
Best customer service every single time I go. I’m never disappointed w their products!
love this positive review Diana! Thanks for coming in!
Friendly and helpful budtender, did not feel rushed, gong out the door with more deals than I expected!
We really really appreciate it, and are honored to have your recommendation.
Jolene was awesome. Took time and gave great information on products as well as reward programs. love the paint outside.
We really really appreciate it, and are honored to have your recommendation.
Best thing about this place is the paint job. Flower is trash just like Yuma and cherry peak. Overpriced concentrates. Rude hipster employees. Go somewhere established that isnt trying to turn a quick buck with trash flower
I appreciate your kind comment about out exterior and interior paint. Please try to come again. We have over 20 different strains of flower both home grown and purchased from reputable vendors, and huge variety of concentrates from the most economical option to exclusive and boutique. We are constantly monitoring stores in the area, and our prices are way below competition. We apologize if customer service did not impress you, as we are trying very hard to provide the best service possible.
Every time I go the people are amazing .
thank you so much! :D
Austin was great!! Helped me purchase some high quality flower. Other dispensaries have been increasing prices but it’s good to see a new location offering $18 1/8’s. Thank you for your hospitality!!
Looking forward to seeing you again!