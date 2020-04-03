77 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 22
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$98
All Products
Tutankhamon B
from Mayflower Medicinals
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Vortex
from Berkshire Roots
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sacari
from Berkshire Roots
16.2%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Silver Fox
from Berkshire Roots
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Berkshire Roots
14.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Chalice CBD
from Berkshire Roots
11.6%
THC
8.5%
CBD
Chalice CBD
Strain
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Snowdog Crumble (1g)
from Unknown Brand
70.5%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Old School Wax (1g)
from Unknown Brand
58%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Cuvee Wax (Indica) (1g)
from Unknown Brand
76.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cuvee
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Distillate (1mL)
from Berkshire Roots
28.2%
THC
55%
CBD
CBD Hybrid
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
THC Distillate Dispenser
from Berkshire Roots
844mg
THC
14mg
CBD
THC Hybrid
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Greylock OG Wax (1g)
from Berkshire Roots
62.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
THC Hybrid
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Redvine Jackie Wax (1g)
from Berkshire Roots
57.5%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lozenge 20mg (5pk) - Red Grapefruit
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.95each
In-store only
Tropizen Hot Sauce Pique (5mg)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.95each
In-store only
Lozenge 40mg (10pk) - Honey Lemon Ginger
from In Good Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.95each
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Tincture 15ml 450mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Grape THC Chews 5mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Orange & Cream FS Chews 5mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
20pk. Tangerine CBD 20:1 Chews 5mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
100.2mg
CBD
$29each
In-store only
R- 20pk. Grape Chews 4mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Betty's Eddies-Fruit Chews-Bedtime-THC-5mg each-50mg total
from Panacea Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
Betty's Eddies-Fruit Chew-Apple Pie-THC-5mg each-50mg total
from Panacea Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.95each
In-store only
20pk Strawberry Lemonade FS 1:1 Chews 5mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Pink Lemonade FS Chews 5mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Lozenge 45mg (10pk) - Butterscotch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.95each
In-store only
Lozenge 35mg (10pk) - Lemon Drop
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.95each
In-store only
Berries & Cream Chews 5mg
from Berkshire Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
20pk. Watermelon CBD Chews 2:1 5mg
from Berkshire Roots
36mg
THC
63.8mg
CBD
CBD Hybrid
Strain
$29each
In-store only
20pk CBD Capsules 2:1 5mg
from Berkshire Roots
34.8mg
THC
72.8mg
CBD
CBD Hybrid
Strain
$25each
In-store only
413 Chocolate Bar (Mild Strength)
from Berkshire Roots
48.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Bar 50mg Two Pack
from Berkshire Roots
96.8mg
THC
11.8mg
CBD
THC Hybrid
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Bar 50mg Two Pack
from Berkshire Roots
97.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
R- 20pk Berries & Cream FS Chews 5mg
from Berkshire Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Lemon Ginger CBD 1:1 Chews 10mg
from Berkshire Roots
98mg
THC
79.2mg
CBD
CBD Hybrid
Strain
$55each
In-store only
20pk. Key Lime CBD Chews (5mg/ea.)
from Berkshire Roots
0mg
THC
100.2mg
CBD
THC Hybrid
Strain
$29each
In-store only
20pk Orange & Cream Chews (5mg/pc)
from Berkshire Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
413 Milk Chocolate Bar 50mg (5mg/pc)
from Berkshire Roots
48.9mg
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Full Spectrum THC Chews 5mg
from Berkshire Roots
87mg
THC
___
CBD
$29each
In-store only
Uplift Tincture 15ml 225mg
from Berkshire Roots
230.9mg
THC
2mg
CBD
THC Sativa
Strain
$47each
In-store only
12