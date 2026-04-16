DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Best Buds Dispensary - Highland
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About this dispensary
Best Buds Dispensary - Highland
Discover the Best at Best Buds Dispensary! As a family-owned business, Best Buds takes pride in offering the highest quality products and an exceptional customer experience. Our unique advantage? We grow, manufacture, and sell our own products such as IT Cannabis, Tacocat, and Lily's Medicinals, ensuring that you receive nothing but the best. We have three locations in Colorado located in the RiNo District, Aurora, and Denver Highlands, and look forward to welcoming you soon.
Leafly member since 2025
- 4012 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
- call 720-679-9779
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- cash
- License 402R-00386
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 10am MT
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Ratings and reviews of Best Buds Dispensary - Highland
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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b........5
April 16, 2026
My husband and I came through here and had a super dope time shopping, the two guys that were there had greattt customer service, were very helpful with helping us find exactly what we were looking for!! Highlyyy recommend getting your goods there *good prices too*
Dispensary response:
We are so thrilled to hear you and your husband had a great experience with our crew at our Best Buds Highlands location! They try hard to make every customer feel welcome and give great recommendations. Glad you enjoyed the prices as well! We hope to welcome you back again soon.
April 27, 2026