DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Best Buds Dispensary - Highland
Ratings and reviews of Best Buds Dispensary - Highland
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-1 of 1
b........5
April 16, 2026
My husband and I came through here and had a super dope time shopping, the two guys that were there had greattt customer service, were very helpful with helping us find exactly what we were looking for!! Highlyyy recommend getting your goods there *good prices too*
Dispensary response:
We are so thrilled to hear you and your husband had a great experience with our crew at our Best Buds Highlands location! They try hard to make every customer feel welcome and give great recommendations. Glad you enjoyed the prices as well! We hope to welcome you back again soon.
April 27, 2026