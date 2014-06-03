Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very friendly staff that’s knowledgeable and great deals make this place the go to for cannabis in Arvada.
Apriljanine
on November 14, 2019
This is the best place ever!! Staff is amazing fun friendly and super helpful. Thank you Evan!!
Megjle8989
on November 13, 2019
Great place
camk22
on November 10, 2019
During my first visit, Fernando welcomed me in and helped me find the right product. He was very helpful and my overall experience was great. Will definitely be returning!
Horizon97
on November 9, 2019
I visited from Texas earlier this year,I remember a really great atmosphere,& two friendy women including very knowledgeable about their products & had great deals.I purchased Gelato Cake from them.I loved their dog as well,happy to see great pet owners.
ShootMcDabbins
on November 6, 2019
Evan kicks ass. Made our first legal buy a hilarious and amazing time
fishinndave1990
on November 2, 2019
I've been going to this dispo for several years, and it is by far the best place to get you lifted. There has never been a time where I feel rushed or hurried to get out of the store.
Rmkearfott
on October 29, 2019
All in all not a bad little place. I live in the westminster broomfield area and fell the drive is worth it. This was my first time in and I was given a Free 1g Joint. The quality of the bud is all very good. I will definitely be back.