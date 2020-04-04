Deals
Save money on select products: 10% off: - Altus 20:1 CBD Tablets -Incredibles Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar -Incredibles Orange 100 Chocolate Bar -Incredibles Vanilla Affogato Chocolate Bar -Jade and Jane Chocolate Cupcakes -Jade and Jane Red Velvet Cupcakes -Jade and Jane Vanilla Cupcakes -Keef Blueberry Lemonade (Indica) -Mountain High Suckers - Sugar Free -O.Pen Pressies 10 pack- Focus -O.Pen Pressies Single Serv- Focus -Patpen Lip Balm Natural 20% off: -BlueKudu 60mg CBD Black Cherry Dark Chocolate 30% off: -CODA Signature Snap and Spice
Save money on select products: 10% off: - Altus 20:1 CBD Tablets -Incredibles Key Lime Pie Chocolate Bar -Incredibles Orange 100 Chocolate Bar -Incredibles Vanilla Affogato Chocolate Bar -Jade and Jane Chocolate Cupcakes -Jade and Jane Red Velvet Cupcakes -Jade and Jane Vanilla Cupcakes -Keef Blueberry Lemonade (Indica) -Mountain High Suckers - Sugar Free -O.Pen Pressies 10 pack- Focus -O.Pen Pressies Single Serv- Focus -Patpen Lip Balm Natural 20% off: -BlueKudu 60mg CBD Black Cherry Dark Chocolate 30% off: -CODA Signature Snap and Spice