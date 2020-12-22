Best Dispensary
Deals at Best Dispensary
Browse in-store only promotions.
As a new patient you will earn double points on any purchase you make. If your total goes over $100 on your first new patient visit, you will receive triple your rewards points! Points can be used on any of your purchases on your next visit.
This promo is only offered to new Medical Marijuana patients. MMJ Card Holders Only
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.