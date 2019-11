scoutdog51 on July 12, 2019

I absolutely love this store . Best customer care. I walked ( barely ) into there yesterday in so much back pain. they asked a few questions and hooked me up with the best flower / vape, edibles and lotions to help be get thru the pain and spasming . The bud tenders are always happy and helpful. But the best part about this store is when you walk into their store,you walk in as a person,with thoughts and feelings. And they respect that. While in other stores your just a customer, just another number, sell them a happy meal and send them on their way. I'm not saying Better Buds ( port hadlock ) is cheers. And they may not know everyone's name all the time, but your always welcome, and their happy to see you. Not just your wallet. Sorry for the long post.