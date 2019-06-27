Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Had a wonderful first visit, The store is very nice and the people are great.
kellitrich
on November 27, 2019
This was my first time visiting All the Employees Here was very helpful and very informative they went above and beyond to help me <3 I Also Loved all the Discounts I was given for being a first time customer I Will be back' I Also Loved the Bag idea less paper waste this way I GIVE THIS PLACE A 10/10 :)
makenziskye
on November 23, 2019
My first experience was great! They were quick.
Cp122184
on November 22, 2019
Very fast service and friendly people!
Hughes36
on November 21, 2019
Friendly people very helpful
Brightly
on November 21, 2019
The bud tenders are amazing, they try their best to get you what you need and their recommendations have been very good. They don’t try to push redundant products on you just to make a sale.
erussell21
on November 18, 2019
Lovely and very clean store. The employees were all very welcoming and helpful as I learned about different strains and how they can help with my depression and anxiety. The prices are competitive to other local dispensaries and they always have an expansive menu to choose from. Worth the hour drive from my home!
Steveocaster85
on November 17, 2019
The staff are very knowledgeable and down to earth.
Lauren721
on November 16, 2019
Awesome place. I love everything about it, no complaints! Staff is super friendly and knowledgeable! Highly recommend!!