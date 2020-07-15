D........t
Employees are so nice, love the fact that they carry great brands and have a loyalty program.
very clean and relaxing environment. the customer service was excellent with the girl knowing exactly what she was talking about and gave me some helpful advice. definatly will be a spot for me.
This place is the definition of a clean and friendly dispensary that cares more about helping people medically than they do at some other places and my medicine is much more affordable there. Hands down % star and also super quick pick-up times!