Employees are so nice, love the fact that they carry great brands and have a loyalty program.
4.9
32 reviews
very clean and relaxing environment. the customer service was excellent with the girl knowing exactly what she was talking about and gave me some helpful advice. definatly will be a spot for me.
Nice menu selection. Enjoyed what the store has to offer. Staff was friendly and had a good chat about some products. Defiantly worth checking out.
This place is the definition of a clean and friendly dispensary that cares more about helping people medically than they do at some other places and my medicine is much more affordable there. Hands down % star and also super quick pick-up times!
great customer service and hospitality. Flower selection isn't large yet but thats expected with them just opening. Only thing i wish is we had some type of menu to browse while in waiting room. Besides that happy to finally have a dispenory in the area with a rewards program that alone will keep me coming back
The staff is extremely nice. They have a rewards program and are located close by to my house. They have the Ilera products I like as well....
Prompt service, great selection, and best of all, a rewards program. I highly recommend this location.