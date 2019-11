Bethnthe2 on November 24, 2019

First time going to a dispensary, I was so nervous. The guy behind the counter didn't know much, I could tell he was new. He knew about actual bud, but everyone he called over was more than happy to help and explain! I can't wait to go back! I highly recommend to everyone! I have two dispensaries within 20 minutes of my home but would rather travel the hour to come here!