BEYOND / HELLO Alexandria serves Virginia medical cannabis patients and registered agents, providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, coupled with online ordering and convenient in-store express pickup. We will also begin serving medical cannabis patients through the Company’s delivery program to meet the rising demand and improve patient accessibility. Located at 21290 Windmill Parc Drive in the Dulles Technology Corridor, BEYOND / HELLO Sterling operates out of an 8,000 sq. ft. anchor position in a newly constructed 16,000 sq. ft. building. The new dispensary, which features 17 point-of-sale systems, 70 onsite parking spots and a separate delivery service area, is situated only seven miles from Dulles International Airport, 30 miles from Washington D.C. and adjacent to Wegmans, Lowes, McDonalds and Burger King on a high-traffic highway that merges with Interstate 50.