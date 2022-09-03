I would especially thank, and recommend Pharmacist Robert Klimchak. When My wife and I walked into the Dispensary we were politely greeted by a security staff member and a receptionist, both were friendly and efficient. We had scheduled an appointment for both of us individually, The receptionist asked if we would like to meet the Pharmacist together, which we did, and we appreciated her asking. We were shown to the waiting area. Pharmacist Klimchak came out, escorted us to the consultation area and introduced himself. Robert was warm, friendly, a good listener, and very knowledgeable. His delightful sense of humor set us at ease, and his clear expertise, was reassuring. He asked penetrating questions to determine our needs and wants, and presented alternatives and recommendations for our considerations. He focused on my wife's painful medical issue, and my emotional need, and guided us to the products that both of us found meet our needs. He was great! I would recommend him most highly to you. We were very impressed with the staff and the atmosphere at BEYOND / HELLO.