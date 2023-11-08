BEYOND / HELLO™ Arlington is situated in the heart of the Rosslyn neighborhood. This area boasts a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as easy access to cultural hot spots such as Georgetown and Dupont Circle. The Rosslyn Metro Station on the Blue/Orange/Silver Lines is located at 18th Street North & Lynn Street, just two blocks from the 2701 Wilson Boulevard address. This provides convenient access to downtown Washington DC and surrounding areas like Bethesda and Vienna. The National Mall is also just a few minutes away by car or public transportation. The retail location focuses on bringing personalized service and individualized experiences to customers beyond the first visit and first “Hello.” BEYOND / HELLO™ Arlington carries cannabis flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, rig and vape cleaning gear and merchandise. At the dispensary, there is also a licensed pharmacist along with a seasoned, trained staff, on-site at all times to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers at all times. BEYOND / HELLO™ Arlington cannabis patients can shop online via a digital online shopping experience, which enables customers to view real-time pricing and product availability, shop for brands online and then reserve products for pickup or delivery.